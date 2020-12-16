Acasă Extern Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges

Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges

de Redacția
postat pe 16/12/2020

”At a time of pandemic and geopolitical change, it is crucial to prevent relations between the United States and Russia to deteriorate further, but instead strengthen dialogue between leading scholars and experts in both countries. In pursuit of this goal, the Carnegie Moscow Center is proud to present the first results of a new project, <<Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation>>, implemented in cooperation with U.S. Embassy Moscow.”

Dimitri Trenin

 

