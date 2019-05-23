European elections 2019: latest country-by-country polls

EU citizens will elect a new European Parliament between May 23 and 26. Voters in each of the bloc’s 28 member states vote for their national parties, whose MEPs then form pan-European groups along rough ideological lines to work together in the parliament, reports Financial Times.

With voting underway, polls suggest the centre-right European People’s party and centre-left Socialists & Democrats are likely to remain the largest groups in parliament, but are likely to lose their combined majority for the first time.

Eurosceptic and anti-immigration parties, currently divided between three groups, look set to make the greatest gains. Some of these parties intend to form a new group, the European Alliance of Peoples and Nations, after the election.

The UK will participate in the election and will elect 73 of the parliament’s 751 seats as in the 2014-2019 parliamentary term. When the UK leaves the bloc, the number of seats in parliament will shrink from 751 to 705, with 27 of the UK’s 73 seats being reallocated to other countries.

The FT’s projection is updated continuously based on polls from across Europe. Polling data is drawn from Europe Elects and other sources. In the past week, there have been 32 new polls in Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The availability of polling for European Parliament voting intentions varies throughout Europe. In countries where such data are not available, polls of voting intentions for general elections, while less accurate an indicator, can be used to help predict the outcome in European elections.

As the data become available in each country, European Parliament voting intentions will be used as part of the FT’s projection.

Read further: https://ig.ft.com/european-parliament-election-polls/